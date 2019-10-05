Baton Rouge General program boosts confidence for women with cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center will host “Look Good Feel Better,” a free national public service program for women who are undergoing cancer treatment, on Monday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program is led by volunteer beauty experts who teach makeup application techniques and offer skin and nail care guidance. They also demonstrate how to manage hair loss using wigs, turbans, scarves, and accessories.
“Look Good Feel Better is as much about improving and maintaining self-esteem and confidence as it is about appearance,” said Christy Lofton, RN, a patient navigator at Pennington Cancer Center. “Patients appreciate the instruction from beauty professionals while in a relaxed, nonmedical setting with others who are in the same situation.”
A collaboration of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation and the Professional Beauty Association, the program has empowered more than 1 million women in the United States to reclaim their sense of control, confidence, and self-esteem since 1989.
The program will be held on BRG’s Bluebonnet campus at 8585 Picardy Ave. To register or for more information, click here or call (225) 237-1600.
