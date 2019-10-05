Arson investigation underway after house fire on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An early Saturday vacant house fire on Eddie Robinson is being investigated as an arson.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the home at 1340 Eddie Robinson at just after 2 a.m. Flames were coming from the house, and the fire was extinguished by 2:20 a.m., according to BRFD.
The house was a total loss.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
