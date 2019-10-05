Action Jackson helps Baton Rouge neighborhood get city-parish’s attention

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People living near E Belfair and W Belfair drives and Fairfield Avenue say they are fed up with the lack of maintenance in their neighborhood.
Some of the residents created a team to start some cleaning initiatives. They’re hopeful the city-parish will step up to help.
“The rats, the snakes come into people’s homes, so it’s like, you know, if don’t no one step up for it to get it done, it ain’t gonna’ never happen,” said Ronrico Laborde, addressing an overgrown canal.
Laborde says the dirty canal is a major concern for residents. He says the city-parish is neglecting cleaning the canal despite multiple calls to the 311 call center.
“They used to come out every summer and cut the canals, but 20 years ago, we haven’t seen nothing,” said Laborde.
Laborde says his neighbors recently came together to start working on cleaning initiatives to beautify their neighborhood, many of them hopeful it will encourage the city to step in.
“I’ve reported to the city five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten or so times. Everybody in the neighborhood has been reporting. We haven’t got no results of cleaning the canal yet,” said Ellen Maple, a resident of 45 years.
Maple says she has noticed a large increase in unwanted pests too. She says she’s even more concerned for the kids that live and play in the neighborhood.
“It’s sad 'cause the kids growing up, they don’t want to live in no nasty neighborhood. We had snakes and opossums and coons all coming out and we don’t want that in our houses, let alone in the face of the children,” said Maple.
A representative with the mayor’s office says they will address the canal.
