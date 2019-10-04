Southern athletic director talks about possible Jags-Tigers football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There has been talk recently about the possibility of Southern and LSU facing off on the football field.
Reports indicate the Jags and Tigers will meet on the football field in 2022 for the first time ever.
WAFB conducted a survey about the topic on social media.
Southern athletic director Roman Banks answered questions about the possibility of a gridiron matchup between the two teams.
Banks said the two sides are close to finalizing a deal to play a game but there is nothing official yet.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.