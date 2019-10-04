Man convicted of rape denied new trial after allegations of racial slurs used by jurors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has denied the motion for a new trial for a man convicted of raping a teenager in 2003.
One of the members of the jury that convicted Sedrick Hills on Aug. 17, 2018, claimed in an affidavit that they heard two fellow jury members using racial slurs while discussing Hills during the trial.
The jury voted 11-1 to convict Hills on the charge of forcible rape and voted 10-2 to convict Hills on another sexual assault-related charge.
Hills’ case was heard by Judge Trudy White. The motion for a new trial was heard by Judge Bruce Bennett.
On Oct. 4, Judge Bennett heard testimony from all 12 jurors and two alternates. The juror that submitted the affidavit to Hills’ defense attorney Robert Tucker Sr. was the only juror that testified they heard the racial slurs.
After hearing testimony from all jurors, Judge Bennett ruled there was not enough evidence to corroborate the claims made Hills’ defense attorney.
Judge Bennett denied the defense request for bail and remanded Hills to custody. A sentencing date for Hills has been set for Nov. 7.
