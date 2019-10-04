LSU super fan from Alabama born with spina bifida meets idol Orgeron

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU athletic department made a wish come true Friday, Oct. 4 for a 9-year-old super fan born with spina bifida.
Colton Moore, an Alabama resident, met with Coach Ed Orgeron and watched the Tigers practice after a post his mom made on Facebook went viral.
His mother, Jennifer, says a number of people have recognized Colton since he has been in Baton Rouge.
“When he first saw Coach O on TV and he said he wanted to meet him, we kind of laughed and said, ‘Yeah, there’s lots that want to meet him,’” Jennifer Moore said. “I said, ‘I’m not going to be able to send it to him, but I’m going try.’ I never dreamed that within 24 hours, we’d be making plans to get to Baton Rouge.”
Orgeron gave Moore a custom jersey and some other LSU gear. He’ll watch the Tigers play Saturday, Oct. 5 against Utah State as Orgeron’s special guest.
“As we sat down and watched Colton do his thing, it was hard to fight back the tears sometimes,” Jennifer said. “They just came out, and I couldn’t get them stopped.”
“When you get this kind of opportunity, and you see the love and support shown, you realize the world is not as cruel as it seems," she continued.
