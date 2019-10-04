KIRAN: Sheriff’s office claims elected official is on the run

KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are tracking Killian alderman, Blaine Lemaire, 31, who investigators believed would turn himself in on a number of charges, but has yet to make an appearance.
Three warrants were issued for Lemaire’s arrest in connection with the purchase of a washer and dryer from Home Depot using Killian’s tax code. Lemaire is wanted for malfeasance in office, computer fraud, and misdemeanor theft.
The computer fraud charge stems from Lemaire allegedly using a computer in Killian’s Town Hall to order the washer and dryer, according to a claim Killian’s mayor, Gillis Windham, says isn’t true.
“If he used a town computer, he did not go into these offices and use it. He might... you or I might be able to sit out here and be able to use our Wi-Fi from our car with a laptop or a phone. I’m not going to say somebody didn’t do that, but ain’t nobody been in these buildings and used these computers,” said Windham.
“We have the information we need to actually charge him with these charges. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be charging him,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The 9News Investigators visited Lemaire’s home Friday, Oct. 4, but no one answered the door. When the 9News Investigators followed up with a call, someone claiming they were not Lemaire said Lemaire was not aware he was supposed to turn himself in to authorities Friday morning. The person speaking on the phone declined to identify themselves.
“He’s very aware that he has warrants on him so I would hope that he would turn himself in,” said Sheriff Ard. “[We] basically gave him an opportunity to avoid paying sales tax, which is illegal. You can’t do that.”
Windham says he has not seen the washer or dryer and the town has no need for one. When asked if Lemaire was still serving as an alderman, Windham noted, as an elected official, Lemaire can still be an elected official who has been jailed under Louisiana law. Lemaire could be removed with a referendum with a recall petition or if he volunteers to resign.
Anyone who spots Lemaire is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.