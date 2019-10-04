Gonzales Police looking for man accused of trying to suffocate girlfriend

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of attempting to suffocate his girlfriend.
Irving Bobby Mitchell, 37, is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and attempted manslaughter for an alleged violent physical attack on his girlfriend.
Police say Mitchell has prior arrests for resisting an officer, battery of an officer, aggravated rape, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. He also has multiple narcotics violations, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal possession of stolen firearm charges.
Anyone with any information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Gonzales Police Department Warrants Office by calling 647.9535, or Crime Stoppers at 344.7867.
