FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cool front expected Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A glance at the calendar confirms that it’s October but it sure *doesn’t* feel like it! The past 3 days, we’ve had highs in the mid to upper 90°s; tied a record HIGH yesterday and today we’ll likely be within ONE degree of yet another record.
Out-the-door on this Friday morning is fairly typical – no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures on the warm side – in the mid 70°s.
Today, perhaps a slightly better coverage for a few showers – 30% - mainly mid to late afternoon, a high of 95°.
Overnight, an isolated shower may linger, dropping to 73°; tomorrow, isolated showers and hot – a high of 93°; by Sunday – a bit cooler (around 90°); and bump up the rain coverage to 40%.
