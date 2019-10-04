FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend, then cool front Monday

The best news of all may be that next week’s second front will deliver a substantial cooling. The extended outlook currently calls for a morning start Saturday, Oct. 12 in the low 60s, with an afternoon high in the mid to upper 70s. Many WAFB communities could have sunrise temperatures in the 50s Sunday, Oct. 13), which would be the first time down in the 50s for Baton Rouge since mid-May! Of course, that could all change over the next seven to nine days.