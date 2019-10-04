FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend, then cool front Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks like much of the WAFB area flirted with record highs again Friday afternoon as the summer-like heat just keeps coming. At the same time, scattered showers and a few t-storms developed during the mid to late afternoon and will continue into the early evening. Whatever rain does fall Friday will wind down into the mid to late evening.
We start off Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for the Red Stick. Metro Baton Rouge stays mainly dry through midday Saturday, but the First Alert Forecast calls for a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon t-showers. The way it looks as of Friday afternoon, the area may not revisit near-record highs Saturday, but temperatures are still expected to reach the low 90s for the afternoon even with the showers.
Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and a few t-storms are expected Sunday with another afternoon high near 90°.
The Storm Team is still awaiting a frontal passage Monday with rain chances for the day set at 60%. We do not anticipate any active to severe storms with Monday’s front and three-day (Saturday through Monday) rain totals are still expected to be around 0.5” or less for most of the WAFB area.
Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a morning start in the low to mid 60s and an afternoon high in the low to mid 80s. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Wednesday with isolated afternoon showers possible and daytime highs in the mid 80s.
A second cool front is expected to roll through the region Friday, Oct. 11. Plan for scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers Thursday ahead of Friday’s front with rain likely Friday as the front rolls through. Once again, the Storm Team anticipates a little severe weather with Friday’s front.
The best news of all may be that next week’s second front will deliver a substantial cooling. The extended outlook currently calls for a morning start Saturday, Oct. 12 in the low 60s, with an afternoon high in the mid to upper 70s. Many WAFB communities could have sunrise temperatures in the 50s Sunday, Oct. 13), which would be the first time down in the 50s for Baton Rouge since mid-May! Of course, that could all change over the next seven to nine days.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has dropped development chances to zero for that weak area of low pressure in the southern Gulf.
