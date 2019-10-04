DOTD: All lanes on Sunshine Bridge to be ‘fully opened’ by November

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers can expect all lanes on the Sunshine Bridge to be “fully opened" by early November, if weather permits, according to DOTD.
In a written statement issued on Oct. 4, DOTD officials said crews began removing the concrete barriers from the westbound lanes in preparation for striping of the roadway.
The right westbound lane will remain closed over the next two weeks as crews complete the striping project.
Crews will also begin permanently striping the eastbound lanes. Officials want drivers to know that some traffic shifts are possible during the striping work.
The bridge is also undergoing other work including concrete barrier rails, safety cables at the top of the bridge, joint seals, and minor deck patches.
Once all lanes are open, crews will continue with maintenance work under the bridge approaches on both sides of the river.
This work is not anticipated to affect traffic and all four lanes are expected to remain open.
The construction on the bridge stems from when a barge carrying a crane hit the bridge on Oct. 12, 2018.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.