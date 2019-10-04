Brees and Hendrickson ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb), and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bucs.
Hendrickson left the Cowboys’ game with the injury, and missed practice all week. Brees returned to practice on Thursday, but didn’t participate in the workout. No. 9 didn’t pick up a ball either in the period open to the media.
Bucs’ wide receiver Breshard Perriman (hamstring), and linebacker Jack Cichy (elbow) have been ruled out on the opposing sideline.
