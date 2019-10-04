Baton Rouge bishop blesses new OLOL Children’s Hospital before grand opening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The grand opening of the new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 5.
Friday morning (Oct. 4), city and state leaders joined patients and hospital administrators to kick off the big weekend ahead. Thousands gathered as Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca performed the blessing of the new hospital. The facility was specifically designed with input from those who have used the services at the current children’s hospital.
“These were families who helped us actually design aspects of the hospital and the kids were in, they were playing on all of the little wave elements, touching all the features on the walls, so we know the facility works," said Dr. Trey Dunbar, president of OLOL Children’s Hospital.
Patients will move from the regional medical center to the new children’s hospital beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. Drivers should be aware it might be a little busy in that area around Essen Lane and Constantin Boulevard until around 10 a.m.
