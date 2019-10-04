Alleged drunk driver arrested for fatal crash in French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after an alleged drunk driving crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old man.
According to the French Settlement Police Department, Brian Jackson, 39, was driving southbound on Highway 16 in a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another truck.
The driver of the second truck, Robert McLaughlin, 80, was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Jackson was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and second-offense DWI. He’s currently being held on a $102,000 bond.
