ACTION JACKSON: Homeowner claims BREC park is responsible for damaged property

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oliver Smith says his yard is covered with cypress tree roots, known as cypress knees, that are coming from BREC’s Howell Park located behind his home.
Smith says BREC officials agreed to cut the tree down, but they are refusing to fix his property.
“They came and looked at it and told me to get estimates on how much would it cost to get if taken care of. I got the estimates and brought them back and they said they wasn’t going to pay for the damages,” said Smith.
Smith says he filed an appeal, which was also denied. He says his biggest concern is now the condition of his pool, claiming the roots are damaging the lining of the pool’s walls.
“They are right next to the lining. Soon as they bust through the lining, that’s the end of my pool,” said Smith.
BREC officials confirm they paid to cut the tree down to stop any future damage. However, they claim they are not responsible for damage already done based on a law that allows trees to grow in their natural state.
“I don’t have any say so over it and it’s their problem, their tree, that’s what caused all the problems,” said Smith.
Smith is now faced with nearly $4,000 in damages and root removal.
