YOUR TURN: Krispy Kreme strong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews have begun the demolition process ahead of renovating Krispy Kreme donuts.
The sight of seeing such sacred land being torn down and thrown into dumpsters was enough to crack the singing voices of two die-hard fans, brothers Bryant Kaglear and Vince Hutchinson, Jr.
In a compelling rendition of Boys II Men’s “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” the brothers vow to be the first in line when the store reopens.
"It's so hard to say goodbye to Krispy Kreme," the men sang
