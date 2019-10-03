WANTED: Man accused of hitting another man with a shovel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of hitting someone with a shovel.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Derrick Robinson was involved in a physical altercation with another man that Robinson owed money to. During the altercation, Robinson grabbed a shovel belonging to the victim and struck him in the head.
Robinson left with the shovel. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Robinson is facing an aggravated second-degree battery charge and a theft charge.
If you have any information related to Robinson’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
