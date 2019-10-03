Vice President Pence headed to New Orleans area for GOP rally

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Vice President Mike Pence will headline a GOP rally in the New Orleans Metro Area on Saturday. He wants to convince voters to pick a Republican candidate to replace Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the South.
“Louisiana is losing jobs as the rest of the nation is prospering. President Trump and Vice President Pence are making this election a priority. Louisiana's path forward begins by electing a Republican governor,” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said.
Details are still being finalized about the visit, but it scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 5.
GOP candidates Congressman Ralph Abraham and Businessman Eddie Rispone are running against Edwards.
Trump urged Louisiana citizens to vote for either one of them:
The election is on Oct. 12.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.