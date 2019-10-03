Throwback Thursday: 10/3/2019

Here are some videos from years past that were put together by the 9Sports team. Enjoy.
VIDEO 1: These clips feature former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey in 2000. There are some things you knew about him. Davey was a junior at LSU in 2000. He played in four games that season, completing 38-of-59 passes for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. Davey was born in Jamaica in 1978. In 2000, he became a US citizen.
VIDEO 2: LSU fans were quite annoyed by the Vandy whistler at the 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament. The Tiger faithful had even more reason to be upset due to the fact that Jerry Padgett, known as “The Birdman” was silenced at the 2001 NCAA Super Regional held at Tulane.
VIDEO 3: Pat Henry and his LSU women’s outdoor track team were champions in 2000. The competition was held at Wallace Wade Stadium on the campus of Duke University in Durham, NC. The team was greeted by many fans at the airport upon its return to Baton Rouge.
VIDEO 4: Live Oak and Brusly are featured in this Sportsline Friday Nite matchup from 1994.
VIDEO 5: The Northeast Vikings pulled off a win in the slop created by a torrential downpour in 1994. They appeared to have a lot of fun doing it.
VIDEO 6: Former LSU offensive lineman Kevin Mawae, who played 16 seasons in the NFL and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, proposed to his then girlfriend and now wife, Tracy Dale Hicks, at Media Day in 1992 in front of his coaches, teammates, and fans.
VIDEO 7: Barrett Murphy, the former head football coach at East Ascension and Catholic, was featured in the introductory clip for Week 1 of Sportsline Friday Nite in 1992. Murphy is also a longtime radio personality. He was named the 2019 Instructor of the Year by SilverSneakers.
VIDEO 8: Randy Livingston of Newman High in New Orleans was ranked the No. 1 player in the 1993 class. Signing Day that year was a big deal across the state of Louisiana, especially since Livingston decided to stay home and play for LSU. In 2019, Livingston was named basketball coach for the Greenies, allowing him to try to lead his alma mater to state championships again.
VIDEO 9: Eric Randall is currently the head football coach for the Baker Buffaloes but in 1992, he was a freshman quarterback at Southern University. Despite running for a touchdown and throwing for another, the Jags fell 25-24. Randall is now a member of the Southern Sports Hall of Fame.
VIDEO 10: The mascots from Northeast La., now UL-Monroe, and Northwestern St. got into a fight when the teams faced off during a game in the 90s. Both mascots claimed victory in the brawl but we’ll leave it up to viewers to determine the winner.
