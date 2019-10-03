Sportsline Player of the Week: Live Oak RB Kee Hawkins (Week 4)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Live Oak found itself down in the fourth quarter against Kentwood, the Eagles turned to their workhorse, who put in a performance that earned him the Sportsline Player of the Week honor.
Leading 17-7 at the half, the message was clear in the Live Oak huddle. Head coach Brett Beard told his players the job had to get done and they would have to fight for 24 minutes.
However, the Kangaroos had other plans in the fourth quarter.
“It’s just time to go,” said Beard. “We’re done playing. Can we get going now?”
Trailing 21-20 and the Eagles facing their first loss of the season, they would turn to Kee Hawkins and he did not disappoint. After breaking off a huge 48-yard run, Hawkins found the end zone two more times to finish with a total of 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns to cap off a huge 33-21 road victory.
“We knew we had a big chance of going 4-0 and we just wanted to ramp things up 'cause there was a lot of word going around that we’re not going to be as good as the past couple teams,” said Hawkins.
“He’s the guy that makes us go. He takes the pressure off our O-line, he takes the pressure off our quarterback. He’s the guy that, the last couple years, where he’s went, we’ve gone,” Beard explained.
He’s already one of the top running backs in District 4-5A and Hawkins will look to continue that success next season when he’s at West Point. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back is committed to Army, where his power running style could do wonders in the triple-option offense of the Black Knights.
“I workout probably twice a day in the offseason. Just do what I have to do to get bigger, better, and stronger. Contact come my way, I just love it. You come to me, just bring it,” Hawkins added.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award in the name of senior running back Kee Hawkins.
