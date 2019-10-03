Shrimp, Feta, and Golden Onion Pizza

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These delicious, small-sized pizzas are perfect as a starter course or appetizer. I love the flavor of shrimp on pizza, but get creative and pile on other seafood such as crawfish and crab. You may even wish to add tasso ham in place of andouille for additional flavor.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
½ pound (50–60 count) cooked shrimp, peeled
6 ounces Feta cheese, crumbled
1 Vidalia onion, peeled and thinly sliced
½ cup olive oil, divided
3 large cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
½ cup minced andouille sausage
2 (7-inch) pre-baked pizza crusts
6 tbsps prepared or jarred pasta sauce
12 slices andouille sausage or pepperoni
¼ cup minced fresh oregano
¼ tsp red pepper flakes
Method:
Preheat oven to 500°F.
In a large skillet, heat ¼ cup oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onions approximately 15 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Transfer onions to a bowl and set aside, reserving oil in the skillet.
Add shrimp, sliced garlic, and minced andouille to oil in skillet and sauté 3–4 minutes. Remove from heat and set mixture aside.
Place pizza crusts on a large baking sheet and, using a pastry brush, brush each crust with remaining olive oil. Divide prepared pasta sauce equally over 2 pizzas. Top with shrimp mixture, sliced andouille or pepperoni, and sautéed onions, spreading evenly. Scatter feta and oregano evenly over crusts then top with red pepper flakes.
Bake in center of oven 12 to 15 minutes or until crust is crisp. Remove from oven and serve whole or cut into squares for hors d’oeuvres.
NOTE: Let pizza cool at least 5 minutes before cutting.
