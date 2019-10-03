Should athletes be paid? New California law sparks debate in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “This is not even for sale,” Terry White said, holding up a cleat worn and autographed by former LSU linebacker, Devin White. “It just sits on my desk and draws attention.”
Hundreds of similar gems sit inside the Tigerbat Collectibles shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Terry White and the shop’s other owners buy and sell autographed jerseys, trading cards, and helmets.
“We’ll sit [the athletes] here at our signing table with their jerseys on the wall and let people come in and get their stuff signed,” White said, pointing to a green LSU card table nestled in the shop corner. “The industry, at this moment, is the strongest it’s ever been."
The industry could soon strengthen, though, thanks to a new California law considered to be a catalyst for sweeping changes to college athletics.
An athlete who makes money signing autographs, appearing in commercials, or inking endorsement deals is ineligible to play college sports under a long-standing NCAA rule meant to preserve athletic integrity. Despite raking in millions for their universities in ticket and merchandise sales, athletes are the only students who cannot market their own names or profit off of their likenesses.
“You know, they’re selling my jersey and I’m not really seeing any of that," LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, said. "But that’s the law right now. I think it’s good to see people are starting to trend the other way.”
The new California law would allow students to seek endorsements and hire an agent. The universities would not be allowed to pay students directly, though many expect the move will prompt more under-the-table deals involving third party boosters.
“If you start paying athletes for their likeness while they’re in school, you’re going to have the biggest money players take over the sport,” White said. "The Texas, Florida, and California schools that have unlimited bankrolls will make sure they get the top guys.”
But if the NCAA does not bend to the California legislature’s will, athletes in that state who accept money would become ineligible for competition. Athletic powers like the University of Southern California could potentially break away from the collegiate governing body in protest.
Lawmakers in a number of other states have introduced similar legislation. Some say they fear the schools in their states will have a harder time recruiting high school players away from California, since it’s the only state where a student athlete can profit off their likeness.
Louisiana lawmakers do not resume their work until 2020, meaning a similar bill cannot be filed yet, but local legislators are watching the debate in other states, especially Florida.
Florida’s bill would take effect in January of 2020, meaning the Gators could have an immediate recruiting edge over LSU and other Southeastern Conference foes.
“Once things happen in the SEC, you start having to either follow suit or get left behind,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma said. “This is probably the beginning of the new era, but I’m not sure what the new era looks like.”
Magee says he would consider filing a similar bill, but he’s still grappling with the logistics of the debate.
“When athletes are being used for financial gain, they have a right to benefit like everybody else is,” he said. "That said, it’s not quite that easy.”
He notes the California law is likely headed for a court battle since the NCAA has called it “unconstitutional,” and he adds the Golden State’s version of the law may not be the ideal way to accomplish the purpose.
“I don’t think you want to be the first. I don’t even know if you want to be the second," he said. "But you definitely want to make sure that you’re in a position, if the ground shifts, you can capitalize on it.”
“Maybe we have an opportunity here to come out with a better system after we see their trial and error,” he continued.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban says he was not adequately familiar with the law to answer questions about its impact on recruiting.
LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward, once a political lobbyist, is not commenting on the matter. The Tiger athletic department referred WAFB to SEC commissioner, Greg Sankey’s, statement.
“There is meaningful concern related to the inherent consequences that will inevitably arise when individual states unilaterally alter a set of rules that currently apply to student-athletes and universities throughout the country," Sankey wrote. "We must also fully address the underlying potential for abuse by external influences and strive for a structure that appropriately ties financial support of student-athletes to their educational pursuits.”
LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron says he’ll follow the rules, regardless of what the rules are.
“I believe the players should get as much as they possibly can," Orgeron said. "Am I for paying the players? No. But if there’s a system where we can give these guys what they deserve without getting salaries, maybe cost of attendance and a little bit more, I’m all for that.”
