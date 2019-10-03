Residents in Gonzales forced to move from flood prone area

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Sandbags line the houses along Silverleaf Street in Gonzales. Homeowners say they left them in preparation for the next heavy rain that will inevitably bring flood waters.
“This neighborhood consistently fights flooding,” said Jackie Baumann, chief engineer for Gonzales. “Several of the folks have flooded multiple times and their home elevations are relatively low to other properties in the area.”
James Lamieux experienced this first hand. He bought his home in 2015, a year later, he had eight inches of water standing inside.
"We repaired it as if it were going to be our home,” Lemieux said. “Even though we knew we needed a bigger place, we still planned on living here."
After the water receded, like many of his neighbors, he invested in repairs.
"My wife put in nice countertops, better floors, and stuff like that,” he said.
Now, he says he wished he had not spent all that money in upgrades. The USDA is buying every home along his street, forcing homeowners to relocate to higher ground.
"The federal government is using funds to pay for the properties and give these folks an opportunity to relocate,” Baumann said.
Homeowners were first approached about the buyout in 2017. The USDA offered market value for their homes. In addition to the federal dollars, Restore Louisiana offered assistance to homeowners as well. If the offer did not meet a certain price per square footage, Restore would cover the gap.
“If you don’t get a USDA/NACS offer at this price per square foot, we will give you the gap and help incentivize your ability to relocate,” Baumann said.
In order for residents to receive the money, every person in the area had to agree to the deal.
“The offer phase was a very short timeline because of the federal fiscal year,” she said. “So the folks received offers and had to make decisions in just a couple weeks, which is really difficult to put the paper on your kitchen table and say, ‘Are we moving or not?’”
For Lamieux, even with the Restore money, the offer was not what they were hoping for.
“Considering I only bought the home a year before the flood, it will pay off the mortgage and a bit extra, but not as much as we’d like,” Lamieux said.
The larger problem, he says, is there’s not a firm date on when the homeowners have to be out of their homes.
“We really need that date so we can actually seriously consider and discuss bank loans,” he said. “We can’t discuss it now. We have a mortgage on this.”
At the end of the day, he says he and his wife are just happy they’re getting a chance to move out of a bad situation.
“We’re just happy to be out of a place that my wife doesn’t want to deal with floods every couple of months and I know that was a 1,000-year flood, but even then, you still get floods here.”
