OLOL Children’s Hospital creates special space for end of life care

The Bowmans got ten final days with their little girl, each one spent at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. They tried to squeeze a lifetime of memories into those precious hours. They transformed her hospital room to look more like home and filled it with Barbie dolls and Christmas decorations. She had her first communion. Miss Louisiana stopped by for a visit, and Bella even got to watch one of the Alvin and the Chipmunk movies before it was released in theaters.