Nepalese Student Association starts fundraiser for LSU student struck, killed on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friends of an LSU student struck and killed on Burbank Drive have started a GoFundMe to support his family.
Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, Binod Nepal was struck by a vehicle in the 3800 block of Burbank Drive while crossing the road.
Nepal was originally in critical condition, but according to a Facebook post by a member of the Nepalese Student Association at LSU, died on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Nepal was 26-years-old.
“He was an energetic and enthusiastic person, and grown to be an important part of our Nepali community at LSU in a short time,” Nepal Aama said in the post.
Nepal was a civil engineering graduate student at LSU who also served as public relations chair for the Nepalese Student Association (NSA).
Members of the NSA started a GoFundMe on behalf of Nepal’s family.
