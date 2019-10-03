Most La. families to see slight increase in SNAP benefits due to cost of living adjustments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most families in Louisiana who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a slight increase in their benefits due to federal cost of living adjustments.
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost of living adjustments that went into effect Oct. 1 will mean a slight increase in benefits for more Louisiana families, while allowing those on the cusp of eligibility to start getting benefits.
Every year, the USDA adjusts the SNAP monthly allotment based on food costs in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Increases in monthly benefits will vary depending on the number of people in the household.
NEW MONTHLY BENEFIT AMOUNTS
DCFS says the minimum monthly allotment is increasing from $15 to $16. The department says these changes will most affect those with no income who get the maximum benefit amount.
SNAP’s income eligibility limits and allowable deductions are also increasing. The gross and net monthly income limits are increasing as well.
NEW MAXIMUM GROSS MONTHLY INCOME
The resources limit for eligible households, including at least one person who’s 60 or older or is disabled, will remain unchanged at $3,500. The limit for all other eligible households will stay at $2,250.
