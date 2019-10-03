Mayor Broome hosts unity meeting ahead of upcoming St. George vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Election Day less than two weeks away, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome held a unity meeting at Highland Community Park.
Broome and other invited community leaders spoke out against the incorporation of the proposed city of St. George.
She believes the city-parish of East Baton Rouge will be stronger without the incorporation. Broome held a similar unity event on Sept. 26 with several Baton Rouge business leaders.
Only residents who live in the area of the proposed city can vote for or against it.
Early voting for the Oct. 12 statewide primary election is Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5. from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can vote on Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Click here to view ballots by parish
