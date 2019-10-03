Man wanted for allegedly punching employee at Port Allen Walmart

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff’s deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly punching a Walmart employee.
Authorities say the unidentified man walked into the Port Allen Walmart on Sept. 27 walked up to an employee in the toy department, punched the employee in the face and ran out of the store.
Anyone with any information about the suspect or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department at (225) 382-5200 or the Baton Rouge area Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP(7867).
