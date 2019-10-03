KIRAN: LSP Trooper tazed in traffic stop now fired

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state trooper, who was tazed by a fellow trooper during a traffic stop, has been terminated.
Sheldon Perkins, the fired trooper, was initially placed on administrative leave following the Aug. 24 traffic stop on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, in which he allegedly became combative.
He was terminated on Sept. 27, state records show. According to an arrest report, a fellow off-duty state trooper pulled over Perkins at 1:30 a.m. for allegedly speeding.
Perkins, who was driving a 2018 Ford F-150, was allegedly traveling 85 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, the arrest report says.
The arrest report says Perkins immediately provided his identification and advised he was a lieutenant with Louisiana State Police.
The trooper wrote in the arrest report that Perkins admitted to consuming two beers and performed “poorly” on his field sobriety test.
The trooper said Perkins began walking away from the scene and onto the roadway. As the trooper attempted to remove Perkins from the roadway, Perkins allegedly pushed the trooper, the arrest report says.
The trooper tazed Perkins and eventually took him into custody. Perkins was transported to the Louisiana State Police Troop A facility where he provided a breath sample showing his blood alcohol concentration was .177, about twice the legal limit, records show.
Perkins was charged with DWI (1st offense), battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage.
While the incident was captured on state police video, that video will not become public record until the DWI case against Perkins is resolved in court.
Perkins was assigned to the Bureau of Investigations with State Police.
He was previously demoted after admitting that, in 2016, he kept a $400 ice chest and fishing equipment recovered during a theft investigation, The Advocate newspaper reported.
When questioned, Perkins allegedly told investigators he intended to donate some of the items to Goodwill but hadn’t gotten around to doing so, the newspaper report said.
