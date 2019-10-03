Governor responds to POTUS attacks on Twitter; Republicans thank him for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump has put himself in the middle of Louisiana politics.
You’ve probably seen the tweets already from the commander in chief on the upcoming race for governor, urging people to vote for Republicans.
But Governor John Bel Edwards had a chance to respond Wednesday, Oct. 2.
“Would you help me in welcoming our governor, John Bel Edwards?” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Some local leaders from both parties in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes endorsed the governor at a BR United for JBE event in downtown Baton Rouge.
“When we come together, we can solve our problems, and if we will just resist the temptation to become more like Washington, D.C., where everything is hyper-partisan and nobody talks and nobody gets along,” said Gov. Edwards.
However, tweets from D.C. and The White House from President Trump urging Louisianans to vote for Republicans was expected, says the governor.
“Washington is hyper-partisan. That’s the way they function. I wasn’t a bit surprised by that,” said Edwards.
Edwards has worked with the president on multiple issues, but so has Congressman Ralph Abraham, who was thrilled by the president’s tweets.
“When the president, certainly President Trump, says that you need to vote, he’s going to mobilize voters that maybe would’ve stayed home. Good for the president,” said Abraham.
Eddie Rispone, who took to social media to attack the governor in a tweet, also seemed to be pleased with the president’s sentiments.
"John Bel supported Hillary Clinton, and he's going to support whoever they come up with again who runs against Trump... We stand with Trump folks," said Rispone in a video.
The governor didn’t understand what the president was talking about in Wednesday’s tweet about your right to keep your guns.
“I think that’s just a border-play talking point. He [President Trump] obviously doesn’t know that I have an 'A' rating with the NRA. I don’t know of any distance between his policies with respect to firearms than mine,” said Edwards. “The president’s trying to energize the Republican base in hopes that John Bel Edwards will be forced into a November 16 runoff. And it’s possible also that these tweets may help, but how much is uncertain,” said WAFB political analyst, Jim Engster.
Engster says he fully expects the president to make his way down to the Bayou State if that runoff takes place.
“He [President Trump] said such nice things about John Bel Edwards in the past, there might have been some confusion, but I don’t think there’s any doubt that when it comes down to a Republican against a Democrat, we know who the president’s going to be with,” said Engster.
Both Rispone and Abraham thanked President Trump on Twitter for the endorsement of Republicans. The governor says if he is reelected, he will continue to work with President Trump as well.
