Governor responds to POTUS attacks on Twitter; Republicans thank him for help

“I think that’s just a border-play talking point. He [President Trump] obviously doesn’t know that I have an 'A' rating with the NRA. I don’t know of any distance between his policies with respect to firearms than mine,” said Edwards. “The president’s trying to energize the Republican base in hopes that John Bel Edwards will be forced into a November 16 runoff. And it’s possible also that these tweets may help, but how much is uncertain,” said WAFB political analyst, Jim Engster.