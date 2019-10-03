Go Auto announces insurance rate reduction for Louisiana drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers in Louisiana insured by Go Auto will see a reduction on the bottom line of their bills, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Tuesday.
Donelon approved a 3.6% rate reduction for the Louisiana insurance provider.
Over 74,000 drivers in Louisiana are insured by Go Auto.
This reduction comes after State Farm, Progressive, and Louisiana Farm Bureau announced reductions this year.
Together, the reductions will impact nearly 1.5 million policyholders in the state.
