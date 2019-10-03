FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer temps continue for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re hoping for a break in the ongoing sweltering October weather, you’ll have to wait a little longer.
Yesterday, a high of 97°, was within ONE degree of tying the record; today, our high today is forecast to reach 95° - and that’s again within ONE degree of the record for the 3rd of October.
Perhaps a few more showers popping up later today on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – but likely no more than a 20% coverage.
A spotty shower or two may linger overnight, a low of 73°; tomorrow, sunshine during the morning hours – becoming partly cloudy; “scattered” showers mid to late afternoon – a high of 94°.
