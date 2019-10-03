FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ‘Mini drought’ continues; slight cool front expected Monday

There are more 90s on the way Friday and Saturday. Morning starts both days will be mainly dry, with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The Storm Team is calling for a 20% to 30% rain chance both afternoons, as at least a few neighborhoods could see a break in the heat over the next couple of days. However, most of us will be dealing with just two more hot, humid, and mainly dry October days. The latest First Alert Forecast has rain chances at 30% to 40% Sunday, with some WAFB communities not making it to 90°, which would be the first afternoon below 90° in more than two weeks for most of the WAFB area.