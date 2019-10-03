FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ‘Mini drought’ continues; slight cool front expected Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s no surprise here... Thursday was yet another day with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods. The local “mini drought“ continues too, with very little rainfall in the local area through Thursday afternoon.
There are more 90s on the way Friday and Saturday. Morning starts both days will be mainly dry, with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The Storm Team is calling for a 20% to 30% rain chance both afternoons, as at least a few neighborhoods could see a break in the heat over the next couple of days. However, most of us will be dealing with just two more hot, humid, and mainly dry October days. The latest First Alert Forecast has rain chances at 30% to 40% Sunday, with some WAFB communities not making it to 90°, which would be the first afternoon below 90° in more than two weeks for most of the WAFB area.
The Storm Team is still expecting a cool front Monday, with scattered afternoon and evening rains and a Monday high in the mid 80s. Unfortunately, recent runs of both the European and American models are now suggesting the cool down behind Monday’s front won’t be quite as fall-like as we had been hoping. We are now anticipating low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with afternoon highs for those two days in the mid 80s. That’s certainly cooler than what we’ve been dealing with over the last many weeks, but not as cool and crisp as the models were suggesting up until the last 18 to 24 hours. Still, it’s not the 90s, so let’s be happy with what we can get.
Although not as cool as we had previously hoped, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (Oct. 8 and 9) will indeed be a couple of very nice autumn days with lots of sunshine and lower humidity.
By Thursday, the temperatures warm a couple of degrees and we can expect a few afternoon and evening showers. That’s in advance of our next fall front, scheduled to arrive Friday, Oct. 11.
Friday’s front will bring scattered to likely rains to the WAFB region. The forecast is more than a week out and of course things may change, but next Friday’s front currently is expected to deliver and more significant drop in temperatures compared to Monday’s (Oct. 7) frontal passage. Our latest First Alert Extended outlook calls for low 80s to accompany next Friday’s rains with morning starts near 60° and afternoon highs near 80° under fair skies for that following weekend (Oct. 12 and 13). Our fingers are crossed, but it looks like an outstanding weekend of weather for the Florida vs. LSU SEC battle in Death Valley Saturday, Oct. 12, which is also Election Day.
In the tropics, we continue to watch a weak, broad area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean. Development chances remain very low, at 20% or less over the next five days, according to the experts at the National Hurricane Center (NHC). However, given this disturbance will be moving into the southern and southwestern Gulf in the coming days, the Storm Team will continue to track it until it’s gone.
