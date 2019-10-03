The early bird gets the worm: LSU offers free breakfast to first 1,000 students

The early bird gets the worm: LSU offers free breakfast to first 1,000 students
LSU Tiger Stadium (Source: Eddy Perez)
By Amanda Lindsley | October 3, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 11:41 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attention, LSU students. If you’re attending the LSU vs Utah State game Saturday, set your alarm clocks.

LSU officials have announced the first 1,000 students to enter Tiger Stadium will get free breakfast paid for by the football program.

According to Todd Politz, LSU athletics director of digital media, the Tigers haven’t had a non-conference game scheduled for a morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium since 1960.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.