The early bird gets the worm: LSU offers free breakfast to first 1,000 students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attention, LSU students. If you’re attending the LSU vs Utah State game Saturday, set your alarm clocks.
LSU officials have announced the first 1,000 students to enter Tiger Stadium will get free breakfast paid for by the football program.
According to Todd Politz, LSU athletics director of digital media, the Tigers haven’t had a non-conference game scheduled for a morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium since 1960.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.