Couple who complained about trash pickup charged in murder of roommate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Piles of trash in front of an abandoned fourplex on Sherwood Meadow Drive have now been picked up after residents complained Republic Services was not emptying their trash cans, but the building is now part of a murder investigation.
Residents next to the abandoned fourplex say they wanted to know why Republic was not picking up the trash and complained the garbage was creating an unsafe situation for their children.
"We really just want the place to be a clean environment so our kids can come outside and play and do things without getting bit up by mosquitoes or having trash all over the place everywhere,” Shameka Foster said.
While the trash was the main issue, Foster’s partner, James Johnson, said he was concerned about the abandoned building as well.
"I’d like this building right here boarded up because they, the homeless, is making that out of a home almost, you know,” James said. “I don’t want my baby coming outside being looked at, you know. I don’t know these people’s backgrounds.”
Early on Monday, Sept. 30, Johnson, Foster, and another man, Kris Johnson, were charged in connection to the murder of Johnson and Foster’s roommate, Cary Walker.
According to the arrest report, James admitted to going into the abandoned building with Kris. He reportedly told investigators he gave Kris the gun when they were inside and that Kris was the one who pulled the trigger, killing Walker.
After the shooting, James told police he took the gun and went home. He and Foster reportedly hid the gun.
Kris is charged with second degree murder, James with principal to second degree murder, and Foster with obstruction of justice.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, more arrests are expected in this case.
As for the abandoned building, it’s owned by Provincial Properties, llc. WAFB tried to reach out to the company, however, no number was listed on its website. A reporter also reached out to East Baton Rouge Code Enforcement about the property. No response was received by the time this report was published.
