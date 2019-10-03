Bayou Airgun Club hosts 2019 AAFTA Field Target Nationals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The best field target shooters in the world will be in the Capital City this weekend for the 2019 American Airgun Field Target Association Field Target Nationals.
The Bayou Airgun Club is hosting competitors from at least 28 different states and three countries for the competition.
It’s happening over at the Jean LaFitte Air Gun Range located at the BREC State Fairgrounds.
The event is free for spectators.
“It’s just a lot of fun," said Carey Hymel, a member of the Bayou Airgun Club. "[There’s] a lot of camaraderie and just a lot of fun. It teaches people gun safety and young ones how to shoot and things like that. This has been here for 30 years.
East Baton Rouge residents can check out the air gun range throughout the week.
The club offers loaner air guns and opportunities to learn how to shoot.
