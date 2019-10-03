ACTION JACKSON: Woman claims Baton rouge apartment contributing to her safety concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rachelle Bethley says the management at The Villas at Stone Creek Apartments on Sherwood Forest Boulevard is not holding up its end of the bargain.
Bethley says she moved there in early summer of 2019 after filing a restraining order against someone, believing the gates would provide another layer of safety. However, she says the gates haven’t worked since she moved in.
“The biggest security issue is the gates. That was the total reason why I chose here because they have security gates. I feel like if they have gates, they have security gates, it’s going to make it even harder for a person to get in and try to do whatever they want to do to me or my property,” said Bethley.
Bethley says she’s now ready to move after recently getting a call from apartment managers informing her that her car was vandalized.
“I’m not just terrified about the property though, I’m terrified for my life. At this point, it’s my life, and I’m honestly telling you that it’s my life. If I had known that that gate wouldn’t close, they would have never got a deposit from me ever because there are several apartments around here that have gates and work,” said Bethley.
Management confirms some of the gates are not working, but that they have the parts needed to fix them. However, Bethley says she’s too scared to wait any longer. Attorney, Bryan Jeansonne, owner of Lakeland Title, says Bethley may have rights that allow her to break the lease.
“Things like security gates are just going to be considered kind of extra amenities that an apartment complex would offer, and so they are not considered something that is required for the place to be habitable. Where the tenant may have some rights is if there are specific provisions in the lease that provide that security gates will be provided. If that was the case and the landlords not providing that, then they would be in breach of the lease. If they communicated and maybe have proof that the only reason they rented that apartment was because they had those gates, then the landlord would have known that they would have signed the lease without the gates and now I’m not providing those gates, so I’m also kind of in breach of that lease,” said Jeansonne.
Bethley is requesting a copy of her lease to see what her options are for moving out.
