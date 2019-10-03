ACTION JACKSON: Woman claims Baton rouge apartment contributing to her safety concerns

“Things like security gates are just going to be considered kind of extra amenities that an apartment complex would offer, and so they are not considered something that is required for the place to be habitable. Where the tenant may have some rights is if there are specific provisions in the lease that provide that security gates will be provided. If that was the case and the landlords not providing that, then they would be in breach of the lease. If they communicated and maybe have proof that the only reason they rented that apartment was because they had those gates, then the landlord would have known that they would have signed the lease without the gates and now I’m not providing those gates, so I’m also kind of in breach of that lease,” said Jeansonne.