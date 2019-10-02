14-year-old New Orleans boy reported missing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Evan Miller, 14, last seen by his relative at their residence in the 5400 block of Marais Street on Tuesday (Oct. 1) at approximately 8 a.m. She said that Miller left home to attend school.
However, after the end of the school day Miller did not return home. He has not been seen or heard from since. Miller is described as being 4’11” tall and weighing about 130 lbs. He was wearing a white polo shirt, and khaki short pants.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Evan Miller please notify NOPD at 911 or any Fifth District detective at 658-6050.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.