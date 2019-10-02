Target launches new ‘Target Circle’ loyalty program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Target shoppers, listen up!
The company is rolling out a revamped loyalty program, Target Circle, nationwide on Oct. 6.
If you already have a Target.com, Cartwheel or Target Redcard, enrollment is automatic. You don’t have to do anything. There’s no membership fees.
Target Circle offers a birthday perk. The website currently says that will be 5% off a shopping trip.
You can also earn 1% back on all purchase to redeem on future visits. You will also get early access to deal days and personalized coupons.
And there will be the opportunity to choose which local non-profits Target should donate toward.
If you have Target Redcard, you will get to enjoy the benefits of Target Circle, while still saving 5% on purchases when you use your card.
All deals kick off on Oct. 6!
