‘Take Back the Night’ candlelight vigil planned during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Several organizations in Ascension Parish are asking the public to attend “Take Back the Night,” an annual event held in light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the Take Back the Night Foundation, one in three women worldwide experience some form of sexual violence or intimate partner violence. One in six men experiences sexual violence. Less than 50 percent of victims report these crimes.
The candlelight vigil honoring the victims of domestic violence is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Jambalaya Park, 1013 East Conerview Street, in Gonzales.
Local schools will be involved with singing, posting of colors, and there will be a guest speaker.
The community is partnering with the following organizations:
- Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Gonzales Police Department
- Ascension Parish Government
- City of Gonzales
- Ascension Counseling Center
- CASA
- Our Lady of the Lake Ascension
- City of Donaldsonville
- City of Sorrento
