President Trump weighs in on La. governor’s race; Edwards campaign fires back

“It’s no surprise that the President is voicing support for members of his own political party. Governor Edwards is focused on his own campaign. Voters know he has a long history of putting Louisiana first and putting people over party. He’s worked well with presidents of both parties, including President Trump. He’s visited nine times with President Trump, working with him on criminal justice reform, infrastructure and the opioid epidemic. Governor Edwards looks forward to continuing his good working relationship with President Trump in the governor’s second term.”