President Trump weighs in on La. governor’s race; Edwards campaign fires back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Election Day on Oct. 12 quickly approaching, President Donald Trump is weighing in on the Louisiana governor’s race.
The president sent out several tweets Tuesday, Oct. 1, encouraging people to get out and vote for either Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone, the two front runner Republican candidates running against incumbent, Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
Edwards’ campaign issued a response to the tweets Tuesday night.
“It’s no surprise that the President is voicing support for members of his own political party. Governor Edwards is focused on his own campaign. Voters know he has a long history of putting Louisiana first and putting people over party. He’s worked well with presidents of both parties, including President Trump. He’s visited nine times with President Trump, working with him on criminal justice reform, infrastructure and the opioid epidemic. Governor Edwards looks forward to continuing his good working relationship with President Trump in the governor’s second term.”
