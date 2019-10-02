5 more parishes added to federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The governor’s office announced Wednesday, Oct. 2 that FEMA has amended Louisiana’s major disaster declaration to include five more parishes that were impacted by Hurricane Barry.
The following parishes have been added to the disaster declaration:
- Lafayette
- Livingston
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Bernard
- St. Martin
Lafayette Parish will receive assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures, road and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, and parks, recreational facilities, and other items.
The other four parishes included will receive assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures.
The state previously submitted an amendment request to FEMA that would expand assistance for Pointe Coupee and St. Martin parishes. It also includes a request for Cameron and St. Tammany parishes to receive assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, and for St. Landry Parish to receive all categories of aid. That request is still pending.
Click here to read the major disaster declaration, which was approved by President Donald Trump on Aug. 27.
