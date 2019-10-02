LSU running back Lanard Fournette leaves team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU running back Lanard Fournette has left the LSU football team, according to WAFB Sports’ Jacques Doucet.
Lanard is the brother of former LSU and current NFL star running back Lenord Fournette.
A team official confirmed with WAFB 9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet that Lanard has left the program.
Fournette ran for 36 yards and a touchdown in four games in 2019.
