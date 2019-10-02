La. animal shelter helps Texas shelter recover after Imelda flooding

WINNIE, Texas (WAFB) - An animal shelter in Texas is thanking its neighbors to the east after taking on water during the torrential rains brought by Imelda in September.
Rescue Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge rallied up donations of pet supplies from the community for SeetPups Rescue and Sanctuary in Winnie, Texas.
“We have been so very blessed by our Louisiana friends,” SweetPups owners said in a Facebook post. “Rest assured, when you guys need us, these thankful Texans will be there for you!”
