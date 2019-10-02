Krispy Kreme demolition has these two guys in their feelings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge is heralded as a sort of holy grail, a sacred ground where only the hottest of donuts are produced.
When the store announced its closure in June, a rollercoaster of emotions flooded the community, but nothing felt as real as seeing that backhoe tear down the walls and the red, neon “hot” sign.
Crews have begun the demolition process ahead of renovating the store and reopening this winter.
The sight of seeing such sacred land being torn down and thrown into dumpsters was enough to crack the singing voices of two die-hard fans.
In a compelling rendition of Boys II Men’s “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” the two men vow to be the first in line when the store reopens.
“It’s so hard to say goodbye to Krispy Kreme,” the men belted in what could surely rival any Grammy award-winning performance.
