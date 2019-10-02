Job fair being held with special focus on former inmates looking for work

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A job fair geared toward people trying to rebuild their lives is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3.
It’s happening at the Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eighteen employers will be there to talk with applicants. The fair is sponsored by the Capital Area ReEntry Coalition. It’s open to the public, with a special emphasis on men and women who were previously incarcerated.
“People who are coming for a hand up, not a handout, and get a chance to get out there and do something positive and be a positive part of society again,” said Flitcher Bell with the Capital Area ReEntry Coalition.
