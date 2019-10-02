Free professional development workshop for Baton Rouge area arts teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arts teachers, this one is for you! Professional development workshops are brought to you this Fall by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
The workshops, scheduled for Oct. 11, will include valuable training to assist teachers with their music, modern dance, graphic & media arts, acting, design and technical theatre, and visual arts classes.
The workshops will take place at McKinley Middle Academic Magnet School, except for the Visual Arts workshop, which will be held at the LSU Museum of Art. The day will begin with a general assembly at 8 a.m. in McKinley Middle’s auditorium.
“We believe the Arts are necessary for a well-rounded education,” Leea Russell, director of Education for the Arts Council said. “Professional Development across the disciplines helps to ensure Arts teachers remain currently informed of best practices in their field and offers invaluable collaborative time. Both are necessary to provide high-quality instruction for students.”
Registration for these Professional Development workshops is free for teachers across the Arts Council’s 11 parish region.
You can register online through the Arts Council’s website www.artsbr.org.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.