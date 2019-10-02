FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer temps continue for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Radar has shown a few blips moving east to west Wednesday afternoon, but those showers have been small, generally short-lived, and few and far between. The limited action will subside towards sunset.
Meanwhile, our summer-like start to October continues as the First Alert Forecast calls for highs of 90° or more through Sunday. Morning starts will be in the low 70s as well, a sign that Gulf moisture will maintain that muggy feel as well. The latest First Alert Forecast sets the stage for what could be the warmest ever first seven days of October.
The daily forecasts for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday also include a few afternoon t-showers each day, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected Sunday. None of the next four days offer any real severe weather threat, however, and most neighborhoods can expect very limited rain accumulations, if any at all.
But here is the BIG news: that first “fall” front is still on schedule to arrive Monday. While Monday’s front will be accompanied by some showers and a few rumbles of thunder, rain amounts are likely to be less than a 0.5” for just about everybody. But that front will deliver the break from the 90s we’ve been long-awaiting.
The way it looks right now, Monday’s cool front is expected to work through the WAFB region during the latter half of the day, reaching the coastal waters late Monday or very early Tuesday. Highs Monday are expected to be in the mid 80s for metro Baton Rouge, ending the run of days in the 90s.
We could have some lingering clouds and even a spotty shower early Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon the south Louisiana skies should be clearing. Tuesday morning will start out in the low 60s, with an afternoon high in the low 80s. Hello, autumn!
Expect a mostly sunny Wednesday and a partly cloudy Thursday, with highs both days in the low to mid 80s. We could even see some 50s in parts of the WAFB viewing area Wednesday morning, with low in the 60s expected Thursday morning.
The outlook into Friday and Saturday of next week (Oct. 11 and 12) currently shows the potential for isolated to scattered rains both afternoons, but nothing too significant. Morning starts both days will be in the low to mid 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. All in all, the outlook for the Florida vs. LSU game on Saturday, Oct. 12 in Death Valley looks good.
In the tropics, we said our official goodbye to Lorenzo earlier Wednesday as the system transitioned into a post-tropical storm. While the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued its last advisory for Lorenzo, it could still be a problem for the British Isles later this week, bringing winds, rains, and storm surge.
Closer to home, the NHC has discontinued its monitoring of the low pressure area east of The Bahamas and has reduced the potential for development of the broad low pressure area in the northwestern Caribbean. The Storm Team will continue to watch the Caribbean and southern Gulf this week, but for the time being, the threat for tropical development in that region appears to be near zero.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.