FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues, but cold front could be around the corner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our unseasonably “warm” October weather rolls on – after a high of 96° yesterday, we’re expecting to top out in the mid 90°s again this afternoon.
The record high for today is 98°, so we’ll be within only a few degrees of threatening that record; as far as rain is concerned, don’t count on it. Only a very few spotty showers in the forecast during the mid to late afternoon hours; otherwise this morning, a few areas of patchy fog but visibility is better than early Tuesday.
Later tonight, expect mostly clear skies, a low in the lower 70°s; tomorrow, we do it all over again – still “way too warm” but perhaps a slightly better chance for showers – a 20% coverage, a high of 95°.
