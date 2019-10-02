Faulty hot water heater causes extensive damage to nail salon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Queen Nails on Harvey Drive in Baton Rouge suffered extensive damage late Tuesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire broke out at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke in the building, which was already closed for business for the day.
BRFD says the fire was contained to the storage room, but the rest of the building received heat and smoke damage.
The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. Nobody was present at the time of the fire.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire was a faulty hot water heater.
